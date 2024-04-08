SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

WFC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,561,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

