SOL Capital Management CO Sells 493 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $215.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.