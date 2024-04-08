SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.89. 20,114,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 57,581,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price objective (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.