S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after buying an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $434.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

