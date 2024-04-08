SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Benin Management CORP’s 5th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 4.0% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.23. 1,569,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,705. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.