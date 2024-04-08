SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. 6,282,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

