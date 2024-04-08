SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is RFG Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $170,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. 1,190,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

