SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 722,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 318,574 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $25.40.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

