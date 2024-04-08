SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.05. 47,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.27. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

