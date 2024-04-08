Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 1.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.66. 8,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,879. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $107.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

