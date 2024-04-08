Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 11.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after buying an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 501,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

