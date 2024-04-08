Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $251,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Intel comprises about 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.98. 56,279,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,223,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

