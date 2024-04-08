Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Down to $46.80

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $45.73. Sphere Entertainment shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 38,964 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 59,374 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,248,729. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 59,374 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,248,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120 over the last 90 days. 24.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

