Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.41. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 410.98% and a negative net margin of 101.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

