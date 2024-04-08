Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.41. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 410.98% and a negative net margin of 101.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
