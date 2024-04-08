Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

SPOT stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.10. 356,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,765. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.45 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $313.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.04.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

