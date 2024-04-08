Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.10

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 190708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 91.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 583,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

