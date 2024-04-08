Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -82.70% -7.24% -1.95% ReNew Energy Global 3.61% 2.96% 0.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spruce Power and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $82.27 million 0.78 -$66.04 million ($3.59) -0.98 ReNew Energy Global $86.52 billion 0.03 -$58.00 million $0.10 58.40

ReNew Energy Global has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

