Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.19. 6,248,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.