StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $38.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 89,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.26. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of ($14.61) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,758,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $164,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

