Steven Price Sells 1,565,681 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $19,351,817.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 897,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Townsquare Media Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.14.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Townsquare Media Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 362,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSQ
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Townsquare Media
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.