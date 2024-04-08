Steven Price Sells 1,565,681 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $19,351,817.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 897,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 362,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.