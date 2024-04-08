Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Century Casinos

Century Casinos Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 8,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.61.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 691,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,179 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,788,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 146,863 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 98,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.