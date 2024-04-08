Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AT&T Call Options (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 203,669 call options on the company. This is an increase of 118% compared to the typical volume of 93,459 call options.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.36. 17,658,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,327,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 89,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 135,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 19.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 47.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 59,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,408,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.