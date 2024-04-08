StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %
NWLI opened at $491.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.44 and a 200 day moving average of $479.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
