StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NWLI opened at $491.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.44 and a 200 day moving average of $479.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

