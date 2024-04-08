StockNews.com Downgrades Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $596.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $422.07 and a fifty-two week high of $666.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.32 and a 200-day moving average of $547.89.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. The business had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 636 shares of company stock valued at $334,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.