StockNews.com Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.05.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after buying an additional 5,454,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wipro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
