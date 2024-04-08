StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Down 2.7 %

LODE opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.00. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 255,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

