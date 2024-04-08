StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Down 2.7 %
LODE opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.00. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.