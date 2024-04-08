StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
