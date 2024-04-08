StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

ObsEva stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.