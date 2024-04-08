StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of SBFG opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
