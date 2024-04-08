StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.