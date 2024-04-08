StockNews.com Lowers Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NNI opened at $93.65 on Friday. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 35.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $260.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Nelnet by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nelnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

