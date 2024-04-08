StockNews.com Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

