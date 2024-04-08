StockNews.com Upgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to “Buy”

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Aaron’s stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.