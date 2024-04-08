StockNews.com Upgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIX. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $127.09 and a 12 month high of $335.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

