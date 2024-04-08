StockNews.com Upgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $335.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.80.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

