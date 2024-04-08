StockNews.com Upgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.