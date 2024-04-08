Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.43.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $939.41. The stock had a trading volume of 122,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,621. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $959.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $886.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

