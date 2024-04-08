Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 2,878 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,196,684. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

