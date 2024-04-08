Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 31,341 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.77. 753,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

