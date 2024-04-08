Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,274. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $187.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

