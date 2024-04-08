Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $171,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after buying an additional 1,161,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CGDV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 500,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,065. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.