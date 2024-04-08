Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,531 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $8,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.21. 800,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,009. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

