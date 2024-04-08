Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 8,255 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

