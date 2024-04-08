Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 3.99% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth $1,428,000.

JANW stock remained flat at $31.37 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

