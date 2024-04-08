Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.44% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,948. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.