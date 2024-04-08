Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $28.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $342.70. The stock had a trading volume of 756,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,225. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

