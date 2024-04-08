Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. 130,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,919. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

