Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.20% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,383. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

