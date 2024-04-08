Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $4.19 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,579. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

