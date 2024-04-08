Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,913 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.96. 5,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $142.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

