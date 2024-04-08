Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 13,629 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,306,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.45. 4,528,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

